Meet new people
Blogs
Login
Sign up
Put me here
Светлана
, 57
Ufa
Alexander
, 27
Moscow
Потерял хулиганку, где ты?
Андриано
, 32
Moscow
Познакомимся?)
лайки ставим
Наталья
, 58
Saint Petersburg
Елена
, 50
Usinsk
Роман
, 42
Shcherbinka
Валентина Огерь
, 57
Kharkiv
Дмитрий
, 40
Tula
Guilherme
, 19
Livramento do Brumado
Сергей
, 49
Sergiyev Posad
Top
Login to dating website
Login
Forgot your password?
Sign up
Script execution is disabled in your browser.
Website might work
incorrectly
.
I am
Man
Woman
Looking for
a man
a woman
Age
-
Region
Any
In my town
Alexandria (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Annandale
Arlington (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Baileys Crossroads
Bon Air
Virginia Beach
Danville (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Cave Spring
Laurel (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Lynchburg
Manassas
Mechanicsville
Norfolk (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Newport News
Petersburg
Portsmouth (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Radford
Richmond (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Roanoke
Salem (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Staunton
Tuckahoe
Fredericksburg
Highland Springs
Hopewell
Hampton
Charlottesville
Chesapeake
Chester (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Fort Hunt
Ashburn
Blacksburg
Bristol (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Buckhall
Burke
Centreville
Chantilly
Cherry Hill (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Christiansburg
Colonial Heights
Culpeper
Dale City
East Hampton
Fairfax
Franconia
Great Falls (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Harrisonburg
Herndon
Hybla Valley
Idylwood
Jefferson
Lake Ridge
Leesburg (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Lincolnia
Linton Hall
Lorton
McLean
Merrifield
Montclair (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Oakton
Portsmouth Heights
Reston
Rose Hill
Short Pump
South Riding
South Suffolk
Springfield (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Sterling (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Sudley
Suffolk
Tysons Corner
Vienna
Waynesboro
West Lynchburg
West Springfield (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Winchester (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Wolf Trap
Woodlawn (Commonwealth of Virginia)
Oak Hill
Intent
Any
New friends
Romantic relationship
Start a family
Open relationship
Travel together
New users
Now online
With verified photos
Search
Searching...
Jogging
Racewalking
Fitness exercises
Swimming
Bicycling
Roller skating
Skiing
Gym
Extreme
Wrestling
Yoga
Team games
Dancing
Soccer
Volleyball
Hockey
Ice skating
Pilates
Gymnastics
Rock climbing
Street workout
Сhildfree
Childfree, and looking for childfree one
Maybe some day
There are children, does not want any more
There are children, wants more
In a relationship
Married, separated
Single
Slender
Sport
A few extra pounds
Obese
Brown
Gray
Blue
Green
Aries
Taurus
Gemini
Cancer
Leo
Virgo
Libra
Scorpio
Sagittarius
Capricorn
Aquarius
Pisces
Blond
Strawberry blond
Chestnut
Black
Red
Gray
With highlights
Clean-shaven
Piercing
Tattoos
Scars
Freckles
Against smoking
(He/she) doesn't smoke, but (he/she) doesn't mind
Sometimes smokes
Smokes e-cigs
Smokes regularly
Against alcohol
(he/she) doesn't drink, but (he/she) doesn't mind
Has a drink sometimes
Nearly enough to live
Cover basics and vacation
Can afford everything and even more
No
I own one
Own an apartment
Own a house
Rents an apartment
Rents a room
Lives with parents
Homeless
Russian
English
German
French
Italian
Spanish
Portuguese
Ukrainian
Hebrew
Arabic
beginner
intermediate
advanced
native speaker
High School
Vocational High School
Student
Associate Degree
Higher Education
Several Higher Education Diplomas
M+F
M+M
F+F
M+F
M+M
F+F
Hetero
Curious
Bisexual
Gay
Dog
Cat
No
No, and doesn't want to
Yes, many different
3
mattieu
28,
Capricorn
Paris
Online
Post
Register and start dating
LovePlanet design and support. Total users:
41,237,399
, new:
49,454
, online:
25,022
Terms & Conditions
Handling personal data
Support
Use of cookies
Links
Language:
English
Русский
English
Italiano
Türkçe
Español
汉语
We use cookies to improve user navigation and collect site attendance information. By working with this site you consent to the use of cookies.
Ok
More